Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) average volume reaches $3.91M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) stock priced at $2.30, down -6.90% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.35 and dropped to $2.11 before settling in for the closing price of $2.32. SOPA’s price has ranged from $1.49 to $77.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -706.60%. With a float of $14.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -654.23, operating margin of -6542.26, and the pretax margin is -6704.10.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 40.33%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -6687.08 while generating a return on equity of -186.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -706.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Society Pass Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 52.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.25 million, its volume of 17.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 22.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.30 in the near term. At $2.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.82.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 52.23 million, the company has a total of 23,788K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 520 K while annual income is -34,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 450 K while its latest quarter income was -6,550 K.