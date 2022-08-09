SOS Limited (SOS) soared 42.80 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On August 08, 2022, SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) opened at $7.15, higher 42.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.3199 and dropped to $7.05 before settling in for the closing price of $6.94. Price fluctuations for SOS have ranged from $4.91 to $174.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 45.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -310.60% at the time writing.

In an organization with 167 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.89, operating margin of -11.56, and the pretax margin is -13.50.

SOS Limited (SOS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SOS Limited is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

SOS Limited (SOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2018, the company posted -$80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$24.75) by -$55.25. This company achieved a net margin of -13.76 while generating a return on equity of -14.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -310.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SOS Limited (SOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.33 million. That was better than the volume of 0.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, SOS Limited’s (SOS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 145.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.50. However, in the short run, SOS Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.14. Second resistance stands at $12.36. The third major resistance level sits at $14.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.82. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.60.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Key Stats

There are currently 10,231K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 357,820 K according to its annual income of -49,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,477 K and its income totaled 12,939 K.