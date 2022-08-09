Stellantis N.V. (STLA) 20 Days SMA touches 13.75%: The odds favor the bear

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $14.86, soaring 3.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.13 and dropped to $14.85 before settling in for the closing price of $14.62. Within the past 52 weeks, STLA’s price has moved between $11.37 and $21.99.

With a float of $2.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.13 billion.

The firm has a total of 281595 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.67, operating margin of +10.61, and the pretax margin is +9.63.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Stellantis N.V. is 24.66%, while institutional ownership is 54.43%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.71. This company achieved a net margin of +8.84 while generating a return on equity of 32.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.11% during the next five years compared to 40.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.61 and is forecasted to reach 4.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Stellantis N.V., STLA], we can find that recorded value of 5.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Stellantis N.V.’s (STLA) raw stochastic average was set at 63.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.30. The third major resistance level sits at $15.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.64.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 47.27 billion based on 3,132,827K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 176,778 M and income totals 16,800 M. The company made 28,588 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,565 M in sales during its previous quarter.