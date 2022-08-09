Synchrony Financial (SYF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 16.00% last month.

August 08, 2022, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) trading session started at the price of $34.34, that was 1.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.305 and dropped to $34.27 before settling in for the closing price of $33.90. A 52-week range for SYF has been $27.22 – $52.49.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 0.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 222.90%. With a float of $479.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $493.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 18000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +91.94, operating margin of +53.18, and the pretax margin is +49.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Synchrony Financial stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 2,102,100. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $30.03, taking the stock ownership to the 828,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s insider sold 1,116 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $44,640. This insider now owns 14,404 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.43) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +37.61 while generating a return on equity of 32.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.80% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Synchrony Financial (SYF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.85, a number that is poised to hit 1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) saw its 5-day average volume 4.31 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 49.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.07 in the near term. At $35.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.63. The third support level lies at $33.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

There are 481,759K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.52 billion. As of now, sales total 15,752 M while income totals 4,221 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,272 M while its last quarter net income were 804,000 K.