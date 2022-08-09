TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) volume exceeds 1.52 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On August 08, 2022, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) opened at $0.4079, higher 5.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4299 and dropped to $0.385 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. Price fluctuations for TCBP have ranged from $0.33 to $3.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -148.70% at the time writing. With a float of $27.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76 workers is very important to gauge.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 23,923. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 20,803 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 100,418 shares.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -686.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

The latest stats from [TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, TCBP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was inferior to 1.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s (TCBP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 151.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4239. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4494. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4688. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3790, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3596. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3341.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Key Stats

There are currently 38,064K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.08 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,979 K according to its annual income of -13,576 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 495 K and its income totaled -3,900 K.