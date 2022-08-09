Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 4.89 million

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) on August 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.86, soaring 3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.8339 and dropped to $36.80 before settling in for the closing price of $37.48. Within the past 52 weeks, TDOC’s price has moved between $27.38 and $156.82.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 75.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 49.00%. With a float of $159.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5100 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.96, operating margin of -11.76, and the pretax margin is -18.92.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Health Information Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Teladoc Health Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 18, was worth 41,120. In this transaction SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $41.12, taking the stock ownership to the 27,408 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 27, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 4,053 for $37.32, making the entire transaction worth $151,242. This insider now owns 27,295 shares in total.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$19.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.64) by -$18.58. This company achieved a net margin of -21.09 while generating a return on equity of -2.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -61.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.31 million, its volume of 5.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.06.

During the past 100 days, Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $69.65. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.15 in the near term. At $41.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $43.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.08.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.28 billion based on 161,183K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,033 M and income totals -428,790 K. The company made 592,380 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,101 M in sales during its previous quarter.