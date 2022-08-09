Search
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,554 M

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $37.79, up 0.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.07 and dropped to $37.66 before settling in for the closing price of $37.57. Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has traded in a range of $32.78-$44.87.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -0.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 180.70%. With a float of $782.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.23 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 36000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.97, operating margin of +19.47, and the pretax margin is +6.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of The Kraft Heinz Company is 8.40%, while institutional ownership is 73.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 127,960. In this transaction EVP, Global GC & CSCAO of this company sold 3,500 shares at a rate of $36.56, taking the stock ownership to the 266,627 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s EVP & Glb Chief Procurement Of sold 28,855 for $36.97, making the entire transaction worth $1,066,732. This insider now owns 193,938 shares in total.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.68) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.89 while generating a return on equity of 2.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.64% during the next five years compared to -25.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Kraft Heinz Company’s (KHC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

The latest stats from [The Kraft Heinz Company, KHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.92 million was inferior to 7.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, The Kraft Heinz Company’s (KHC) raw stochastic average was set at 29.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.25. The third major resistance level sits at $38.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.20.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.64 billion has total of 1,225,440K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 26,042 M in contrast with the sum of 1,012 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,554 M and last quarter income was 265,000 K.

