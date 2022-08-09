Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 3.39% last month.

A new trading day began on August 08, 2022, with Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock priced at $0.37, up 8.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4303 and dropped to $0.3621 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. TOPS’s price has ranged from $0.31 to $1.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 214.30%. With a float of $39.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.60, operating margin of +28.32, and the pretax margin is +13.96.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 0.71%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +15.29 while generating a return on equity of 7.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 214.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Top Ships Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.50 and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.61 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 10.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4285, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8409. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4306 in the near term. At $0.4646, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4988. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3624, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3282. The third support level lies at $0.2942 if the price breaches the second support level.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.80 million, the company has a total of 39,832K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,370 K while annual income is 8,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,499 K while its latest quarter income was 1,980 K.