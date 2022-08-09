Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 132,330 K

On August 08, 2022, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) opened at $53.37, higher 7.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.7599 and dropped to $52.08 before settling in for the closing price of $52.77. Price fluctuations for TWST have ranged from $25.07 to $139.99 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 125.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 11.70% at the time writing. With a float of $52.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 652 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.08, operating margin of -115.81, and the pretax margin is -116.39.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25, was worth 16,326. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 378 shares at a rate of $43.19, taking the stock ownership to the 258,729 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s insider sold 318 for $36.79, making the entire transaction worth $11,699. This insider now owns 259,308 shares in total.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.28) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -114.94 while generating a return on equity of -33.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.70, a number that is poised to hit -1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

The latest stats from [Twist Bioscience Corporation, TWST] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was superior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.62.

During the past 100 days, Twist Bioscience Corporation’s (TWST) raw stochastic average was set at 93.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.48. The third major resistance level sits at $66.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.16.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) Key Stats

There are currently 56,264K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 132,330 K according to its annual income of -152,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 48,130 K and its income totaled -60,670 K.