Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) is 6.11% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 08, 2022, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) opened at $6.77, higher 7.13% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.255 and dropped to $6.77 before settling in for the closing price of $6.73. Price fluctuations for VMEO have ranged from $5.33 to $43.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.90% at the time writing. With a float of $149.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.31 million.

In an organization with 1219 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vimeo Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 77.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.42. However, in the short run, Vimeo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.39. Second resistance stands at $7.56. The third major resistance level sits at $7.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.59. The third support level lies at $6.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

There are currently 166,194K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 391,680 K according to its annual income of -52,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 108,350 K and its income totaled -26,560 K.