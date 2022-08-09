Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.08%

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) kicked off on August 08, 2022, at the price of $14.70, down -0.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.73 and dropped to $14.58 before settling in for the closing price of $14.69. Over the past 52 weeks, VOD has traded in a range of $14.31-$19.05.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company slipped by -0.90% over the past five years. With a float of $2.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.74 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 96941 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.60%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) saw its 5-day average volume 3.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 6.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 9.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.71 in the near term. At $14.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.49. The third support level lies at $14.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 40.03 billion has total of 2,807,244K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,987 M in contrast with the sum of 2,427 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,594 M and last quarter income was 1,354 M.