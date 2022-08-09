Search
Sana Meer
XL Fleet Corp. (XL) posted a 20.80% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Analyst Insights

August 08, 2022, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) trading session started at the price of $1.47, that was 7.86% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.51 and dropped to $1.40 before settling in for the closing price of $1.40. A 52-week range for XL has been $1.07 – $7.45.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 127.00%. With a float of $93.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.27 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 177 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.46, operating margin of -377.60, and the pretax margin is +184.55.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward XL Fleet Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of XL Fleet Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +184.55 while generating a return on equity of 10.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what XL Fleet Corp. (XL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 28.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XL Fleet Corp. (XL)

Looking closely at XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, XL Fleet Corp.’s (XL) raw stochastic average was set at 31.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2868, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4402. However, in the short run, XL Fleet Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5467. Second resistance stands at $1.5833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3267.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL) Key Stats

There are 141,410K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 225.31 million. As of now, sales total 15,600 K while income totals 28,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,760 K while its last quarter net income were -16,080 K.

