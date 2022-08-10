-0.20% percent quarterly performance for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) stock priced at $9.76, up 1.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.88 and dropped to $9.735 before settling in for the closing price of $9.73. AM’s price has ranged from $8.42 to $11.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 368.20%. With a float of $319.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 519 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.21, operating margin of +58.21, and the pretax margin is +46.32.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 2,547,977. In this transaction Director of this company sold 242,868 shares at a rate of $10.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Director sold 299,019 for $10.23, making the entire transaction worth $3,057,918. This insider now owns 95,501 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +34.23 while generating a return on equity of 14.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 368.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.20% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Antero Midstream Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Looking closely at Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.56 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 43.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.16. However, in the short run, Antero Midstream Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.92. Second resistance stands at $9.97. The third major resistance level sits at $10.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.63.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.68 billion, the company has a total of 478,458K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 898,200 K while annual income is 331,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 228,910 K while its latest quarter income was 79,400 K.