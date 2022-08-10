13.22% volatility in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On August 09, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) opened at $1.33, lower -10.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Price fluctuations for PBTS have ranged from $0.25 to $2.27 over the past 52 weeks.

In an organization with 198 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.39, operating margin of -25.28, and the pretax margin is -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 28.18%, while institutional ownership is 1.58%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 73.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 223.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9650, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6631. However, in the short run, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3600. Second resistance stands at $1.4500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1700. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0800.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

There are currently 9,180K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,090 K according to its annual income of -9,340 K.