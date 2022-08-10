Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

13.22% volatility in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

On August 09, 2022, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) opened at $1.33, lower -10.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.26 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Price fluctuations for PBTS have ranged from $0.25 to $2.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

In an organization with 198 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.39, operating margin of -25.28, and the pretax margin is -30.09.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 28.18%, while institutional ownership is 1.58%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -29.11 while generating a return on equity of -11.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.77

Technical Analysis of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s (PBTS) raw stochastic average was set at 73.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 128.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 223.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9650, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6631. However, in the short run, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3600. Second resistance stands at $1.4500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5000. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1700. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0800.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Key Stats

There are currently 9,180K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.47 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,090 K according to its annual income of -9,340 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Beating Analyst Forecasts and Coming Out on Top: Confluent Inc. (CFLT)

0
Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) reported its second-quarter earnings last...
Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) is -1.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock priced at $68.61, down -1.03% from the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) performance over the last week is recorded 6.22%

Steve Mayer -
DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $7.40, up 2.46% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) performance over the last week is recorded 0.62%

Steve Mayer -
Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $25.28, soaring 2.01% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW