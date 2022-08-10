$2.13M in average volume shows that MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) stock priced at $4.30, up 0.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.30. MPLN’s price has ranged from $3.25 to $7.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.20%. With a float of $595.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $638.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2400 employees.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of MultiPlan Corporation is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,302,000. In this transaction EVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $4.34, taking the stock ownership to the 300,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.96, making the entire transaction worth $99,000. This insider now owns 44,016 shares in total.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MultiPlan Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, MultiPlan Corporation’s (MPLN) raw stochastic average was set at 30.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.55. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.47 in the near term. At $4.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.12. The third support level lies at $3.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.82 billion, the company has a total of 638,595K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,118 M while annual income is 102,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 290,130 K while its latest quarter income was 13,510 K.