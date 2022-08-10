4.20% volatility in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) stock priced at $160.68, down -4.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $160.68 and dropped to $153.49 before settling in for the closing price of $161.78. BURL’s price has ranged from $133.28 to $357.34 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 10.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 282.80%. With a float of $65.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14803 workers is very important to gauge.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.54 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 282.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.15% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Burlington Stores Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 208.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 1.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

The latest stats from [Burlington Stores Inc., BURL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.85 million was inferior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.89.

During the past 100 days, Burlington Stores Inc.’s (BURL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $213.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $158.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $163.25. The third major resistance level sits at $165.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $151.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $148.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $144.24.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.37 billion, the company has a total of 66,072K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,322 M while annual income is 408,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,930 M while its latest quarter income was 16,170 K.