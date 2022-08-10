Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

$4.33M in average volume shows that Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is heading in the right direction

Markets

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $6.98, down -2.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.015 and dropped to $6.735 before settling in for the closing price of $7.09. Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has traded in a range of $4.47-$22.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.40%. With a float of $87.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.59 million.

The firm has a total of 4484 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA], we can find that recorded value of 4.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.17. The third major resistance level sits at $7.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.61. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.49.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 682.26 million has total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 177,930 K in contrast with the sum of -226,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,590 K and last quarter income was -69,460 K.

134699

