$7.51M in average volume shows that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is heading in the right direction

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.29, plunging -6.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.37 and dropped to $11.612 before settling in for the closing price of $12.48. Within the past 52 weeks, QS’s price has moved between $8.22 and $43.08.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.30%. With a float of $278.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 570 workers is very important to gauge.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 32.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 3,534,960. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 300,000 shares at a rate of $11.78, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Development Officer sold 21,250 for $10.52, making the entire transaction worth $223,495. This insider now owns 326,408 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 32.10 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

The latest stats from [QuantumScape Corporation, QS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.65 million was inferior to 7.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.77.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.66. The third major resistance level sits at $12.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.14. The third support level lies at $10.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.08 billion based on 432,705K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -45,970 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -94,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.