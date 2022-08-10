$822.85K in average volume shows that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is heading in the right direction

August 09, 2022, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) trading session started at the price of $1.19, that was -5.31% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.19 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. A 52-week range for HEPS has been $0.59 – $14.09.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -217.20%. With a float of $160.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

The firm has a total of 3789 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stocks. The insider ownership of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is 76.47%, while institutional ownership is 20.15%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.9) by -$1.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., HEPS], we can find that recorded value of 0.97 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s (HEPS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8796, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9618. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1733. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7933.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ: HEPS) Key Stats

There are 285,998K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 348.82 million. As of now, sales total 875,220 K while income totals -81,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 182,010 K while its last quarter net income were -17,260 K.