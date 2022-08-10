9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) last year’s performance of -76.64% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2679, plunging -4.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.274 and dropped to $0.2353 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, NMTR’s price has moved between $0.20 and $1.46.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 74.00%. With a float of $248.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.24 million.

The firm has a total of 21 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 29.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 06, was worth 28,462. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 125,000 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 1,427,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director bought 175,000 for $0.25, making the entire transaction worth $42,962. This insider now owns 1,454,045 shares in total.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -99.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Trading Performance Indicators

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [9 Meters Biopharma Inc., NMTR], we can find that recorded value of 2.77 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s (NMTR) raw stochastic average was set at 11.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 149.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3433, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6502. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2709. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2918. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3096. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2322, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2144. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1935.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 63.53 million based on 259,107K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -36,780 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,352 K in sales during its previous quarter.