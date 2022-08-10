A look at Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On August 09, 2022, Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) opened at $11.75, lower -1.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.99 and dropped to $11.27 before settling in for the closing price of $11.91. Price fluctuations for HCAT have ranged from $10.95 to $58.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.90% at the time writing.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 728 employees.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Health Catalyst Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15, was worth 10,407. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 648 shares at a rate of $16.06, taking the stock ownership to the 58,029 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 648 for $12.20, making the entire transaction worth $7,906. This insider now owns 58,677 shares in total.

Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Looking closely at Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Health Catalyst Inc.’s (HCAT) raw stochastic average was set at 4.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 202.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.17. However, in the short run, Health Catalyst Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.03. Second resistance stands at $12.37. The third major resistance level sits at $12.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.59.

Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) Key Stats

There are currently 54,185K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 241,930 K according to its annual income of -153,210 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,630 K and its income totaled -33,430 K.