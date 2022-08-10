A look at Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.96, plunging -4.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.96 and dropped to $6.60 before settling in for the closing price of $7.03. Within the past 52 weeks, HIMX’s price has moved between $6.18 and $16.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 14.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 819.10%. With a float of $148.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.69 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2083 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Himax Technologies Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.30%.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 819.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Trading Performance Indicators

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.16 million, its volume of 1.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Himax Technologies Inc.’s (HIMX) raw stochastic average was set at 8.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.89 in the near term. At $7.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.17.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.18 billion based on 174,299K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,547 M and income totals 436,900 K. The company made 412,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 115,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.