A look at Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) stock priced at $0.3041, down -8.38% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3071 and dropped to $0.267 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. TANH’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $15.70 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.60%. With a float of $26.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51 employees.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 14.30%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tantech Holdings Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

Looking closely at Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 14.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 129.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2828, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6025. However, in the short run, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3003. Second resistance stands at $0.3237. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3404. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2602, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2435. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2201.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.48 million, the company has a total of 6,399K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,260 K while annual income is -8,360 K.