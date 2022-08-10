A major move is in the offing as BRF S.A. (BRFS) market cap hits 3.48 billion

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) stock priced at $3.32, down -3.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.33 and dropped to $3.14 before settling in for the closing price of $3.32. BRFS’s price has ranged from $2.30 to $5.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -63.90%. With a float of $723.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $974.27 million.

The firm has a total of 100000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of BRF S.A. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 5.90%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -63.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.20% during the next five years compared to 27.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BRF S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BRF S.A., BRFS], we can find that recorded value of 3.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) raw stochastic average was set at 48.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.41. The third major resistance level sits at $3.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.03. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.92.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.48 billion, the company has a total of 808,412K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,958 M while annual income is 77,730 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,305 M while its latest quarter income was -300,970 K.