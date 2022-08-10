A major move is in the offing as Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) market cap hits 2.19 billion

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $11.11, up 3.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.25 and dropped to $11.0201 before settling in for the closing price of $10.82. Over the past 52 weeks, GOGL has traded in a range of $7.59-$16.46.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 36.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 384.30%. With a float of $121.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 37 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.90, operating margin of +42.39, and the pretax margin is +43.85.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Ocean Group Limited is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 26.20%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.96) by $1.29. This company achieved a net margin of +43.82 while generating a return on equity of 31.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Looking closely at Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) raw stochastic average was set at 21.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.10. However, in the short run, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.28. Second resistance stands at $11.38. The third major resistance level sits at $11.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.92. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.82.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.19 billion has total of 143,328K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,203 M in contrast with the sum of 527,220 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 265,180 K and last quarter income was 125,320 K.