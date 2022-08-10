AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) with a beta value of 0.48 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On August 09, 2022, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) opened at $23.76, lower -13.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.93 and dropped to $21.62 before settling in for the closing price of $25.72. Price fluctuations for AHCO have ranged from $11.40 to $28.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 134.60% at the time writing. With a float of $86.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.67, operating margin of +10.94, and the pretax margin is +7.78.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AdaptHealth Corp. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 3,399. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200 shares at a rate of $17.00, taking the stock ownership to the 200,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $16.78, making the entire transaction worth $1,678,270. This insider now owns 200,000 shares in total.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +6.36 while generating a return on equity of 12.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.36 million, its volume of 7.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.26.

During the past 100 days, AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO) raw stochastic average was set at 67.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 23.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.24 in the near term. At $26.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.62.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Key Stats

There are currently 134,289K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,465 M according to its annual income of 156,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 706,200 K and its income totaled 41,750 K.