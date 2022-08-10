Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) volume exceeds 1.34 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $11.41, down -4.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.61 and dropped to $10.91 before settling in for the closing price of $11.69. Over the past 52 weeks, ADPT has traded in a range of $5.95-$40.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -32.50%. With a float of $139.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 858 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 192,589. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer, MRD of this company sold 17,540 shares at a rate of $10.98, taking the stock ownership to the 145,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 2,300 for $10.47, making the entire transaction worth $24,081. This insider now owns 119,768 shares in total.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.46) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.49 million, its volume of 1.7 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s (ADPT) raw stochastic average was set at 56.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.58 in the near term. At $11.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.58 billion has total of 142,873K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 154,340 K in contrast with the sum of -207,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,660 K and last quarter income was -52,050 K.