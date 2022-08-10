AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) volume exceeds 48.03 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $4.57, up 60.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.68 and dropped to $3.7502 before settling in for the closing price of $4.54. Over the past 52 weeks, AERC has traded in a range of $1.76-$117.35.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -153.80%. With a float of $7.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7 employees.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of AeroClean Technologies Inc. is 62.48%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 184.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC)

Looking closely at AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), its last 5-days average volume was 11.82 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s (AERC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 226.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 264.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.72. Second resistance stands at $10.16. The third major resistance level sits at $12.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.86.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 114.79 million has total of 15,409K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 620 K in contrast with the sum of -7,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -2,580 K.