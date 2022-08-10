American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is expecting 17.48% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $37.85, soaring 12.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.98 and dropped to $37.575 before settling in for the closing price of $36.24. Within the past 52 weeks, AEL’s price has moved between $27.12 and $44.49.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -34.00%. With a float of $91.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.87 million.

The firm has a total of 800 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 147,607. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,237 shares at a rate of $34.84, taking the stock ownership to the 51,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 9,188 for $38.31, making the entire transaction worth $352,023. This insider now owns 89,039 shares in total.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.92) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.30% during the next five years compared to 36.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Trading Performance Indicators

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, AEL], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s (AEL) raw stochastic average was set at 86.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.23. The third major resistance level sits at $45.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.27.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.79 billion based on 93,063K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,689 M and income totals 473,990 K. The company made 147,800 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 566,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.