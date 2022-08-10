American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On August 09, 2022, American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) opened at $23.76, lower -24.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.76 and dropped to $17.85 before settling in for the closing price of $24.17. Price fluctuations for AVD have ranged from $13.82 to $25.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.30% at the time writing. With a float of $28.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $29.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 804 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.29, operating margin of +5.53, and the pretax margin is +4.87.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Vanguard Corporation is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 167,084. In this transaction CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 6,721 shares at a rate of $24.86, taking the stock ownership to the 66,970 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s insider sold 12,663 for $24.96, making the entire transaction worth $316,068. This insider now owns 70,302 shares in total.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +3.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.00% during the next five years compared to 7.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Vanguard Corporation (AVD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, American Vanguard Corporation’s (AVD) raw stochastic average was set at 11.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.08 in the near term. At $25.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.26.

American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) Key Stats

There are currently 30,813K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 559.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 556,870 K according to its annual income of 18,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 149,440 K and its income totaled 9,930 K.