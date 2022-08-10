Amgen Inc. (AMGN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 0.23% last month.

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) stock priced at $247.21, up 0.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $249.72 and dropped to $247.21 before settling in for the closing price of $247.29. AMGN’s price has ranged from $198.64 to $258.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -16.50%. With a float of $533.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $548.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.16, operating margin of +35.22, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Amgen Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 150,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $250.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,501 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. sold 13,500 for $241.81, making the entire transaction worth $3,264,454. This insider now owns 37,333 shares in total.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 73.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.55% during the next five years compared to 0.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Amgen Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.80, a number that is poised to hit 4.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) saw its 5-day average volume 2.46 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.05.

During the past 100 days, Amgen Inc.’s (AMGN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $245.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $232.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $249.65 in the near term. At $250.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $252.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $247.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $245.92. The third support level lies at $244.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 133.07 billion, the company has a total of 534,200K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,979 M while annual income is 5,893 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,594 M while its latest quarter income was 1,317 M.