Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is 11.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.81, plunging -7.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.835 and dropped to $20.275 before settling in for the closing price of $22.36. Within the past 52 weeks, AMKR’s price has moved between $14.89 and $29.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 9.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.50%. With a float of $36.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30400 workers is very important to gauge.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amkor Technology Inc. is 8.10%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 1,320,600. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 60,000 shares at a rate of $22.01, taking the stock ownership to the 245,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s CFO sold 12,000 for $19.07, making the entire transaction worth $228,840. This insider now owns 8,512 shares in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.19% during the next five years compared to 28.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

The latest stats from [Amkor Technology Inc., AMKR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was inferior to 0.96 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.92.

During the past 100 days, Amkor Technology Inc.’s (AMKR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.52. The third major resistance level sits at $23.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.40. The third support level lies at $18.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.17 billion based on 244,838K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,138 M and income totals 643,000 K. The company made 1,505 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 124,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.