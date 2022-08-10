Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.65, soaring 8.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0999 and dropped to $1.622 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Within the past 52 weeks, AUVI’s price has moved between $0.87 and $9.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -46.10%. With a float of $6.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 61 workers is very important to gauge.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Applied UV Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 50,100. In this transaction President of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 5,020,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s President bought 10,000 for $4.15, making the entire transaction worth $41,500. This insider now owns 5,010,000 shares in total.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.16) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

The latest stats from [Applied UV Inc., AUVI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.0 million was inferior to 2.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Applied UV Inc.’s (AUVI) raw stochastic average was set at 29.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 182.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0255, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4694. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.0859. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.3319. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5638. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6080, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3761. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1301.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.44 million based on 12,963K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,670 K and income totals -7,390 K. The company made 3,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,650 K in sales during its previous quarter.