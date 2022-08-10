ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) posted a -0.26% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $7.73, down -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.74 and dropped to $7.63 before settling in for the closing price of $7.73. Over the past 52 weeks, ARR has traded in a range of $5.57-$11.18.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -2.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.40%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 01, was worth 364,179. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 33,700 shares at a rate of $10.81, taking the stock ownership to the 55,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s Co-CEO and President sold 28,763 for $10.80, making the entire transaction worth $310,750. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.26) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of 1.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.36% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Trading Performance Indicators

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

Looking closely at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR), its last 5-days average volume was 2.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s (ARR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.54. However, in the short run, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.72. Second resistance stands at $7.78. The third major resistance level sits at $7.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 882.73 million has total of 114,635K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,790 K in contrast with the sum of 15,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 48,080 K and last quarter income was -58,590 K.