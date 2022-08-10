Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) volume exceeds 2.35 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 09, 2022, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) trading session started at the price of $8.52, that was -1.41% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.56 and dropped to $8.285 before settling in for the closing price of $8.53. A 52-week range for BDN has been $8.40 – $14.88.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -1.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -96.10%. With a float of $168.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.53 million.

The firm has a total of 324 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.73, operating margin of +18.54, and the pretax margin is +2.55.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brandywine Realty Trust stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,150. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $14.02, taking the stock ownership to the 87,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s Executive Vice President & CFO sold 5,000 for $13.77, making the entire transaction worth $68,863. This insider now owns 228,873 shares in total.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.01) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.44 while generating a return on equity of 0.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -96.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -18.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brandywine Realty Trust, BDN], we can find that recorded value of 1.85 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Brandywine Realty Trust’s (BDN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.69. The third major resistance level sits at $8.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Key Stats

There are 171,570K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.45 billion. As of now, sales total 486,820 K while income totals 12,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 124,040 K while its last quarter net income were 4,640 K.