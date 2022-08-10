Search
Sana Meer
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) kicked off at the price of $5.03: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Analyst Insights

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.92, soaring 7.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.125 and dropped to $4.7359 before settling in for the closing price of $4.66. Within the past 52 weeks, BKD’s price has moved between $4.02 and $7.70.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -11.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -220.70%. With a float of $181.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $185.92 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 33000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.23, operating margin of -5.71, and the pretax margin is -3.92.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 499,876. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 73,991 shares at a rate of $6.76, taking the stock ownership to the 1,717,661 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03, when Company’s EVP & Treasurer sold 700 for $6.02, making the entire transaction worth $4,214. This insider now owns 248,976 shares in total.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.4) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -3.62 while generating a return on equity of -13.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -220.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Trading Performance Indicators

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.28 million, its volume of 2.0 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) raw stochastic average was set at 28.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.19 in the near term. At $5.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.41.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 951.58 million based on 186,752K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,758 M and income totals -99,290 K. The company made 677,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -100,010 K in sales during its previous quarter.

