Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) 20 Days SMA touches 0.50%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) stock priced at $68.90, down -4.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.145 and dropped to $66.41 before settling in for the closing price of $69.78. BLDR’s price has ranged from $46.75 to $86.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 25.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 218.90%. With a float of $136.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.68, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +11.32.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 257,250. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,750 shares at a rate of $68.60, taking the stock ownership to the 30,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $55.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,928,150. This insider now owns 13,972 shares in total.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $3.9 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.67 while generating a return on equity of 57.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 218.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.80% during the next five years compared to 46.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Builders FirstSource Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.61, a number that is poised to hit 3.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR)

Looking closely at Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.85.

During the past 100 days, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s (BLDR) raw stochastic average was set at 60.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 32.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.78. However, in the short run, Builders FirstSource Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.48. Second resistance stands at $70.18. The third major resistance level sits at $71.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.01.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.79 billion, the company has a total of 156,075K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,894 M while annual income is 1,725 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,926 M while its latest quarter income was 987,210 K.