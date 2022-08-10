Can ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) drop of -3.67% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On August 09, 2022, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) opened at $7.80, lower -12.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.85 and dropped to $6.94 before settling in for the closing price of $7.93. Price fluctuations for ACVA have ranged from $6.10 to $24.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -134.40% at the time writing. With a float of $66.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1470 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.43, operating margin of -20.98, and the pretax margin is -21.61.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACV Auctions Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 37,370. In this transaction Chief Sales Officer of this company sold 2,931 shares at a rate of $12.75, taking the stock ownership to the 66,964 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s CCDSO and Chief Legal Officer sold 16,535 for $20.08, making the entire transaction worth $332,023. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -21.81 while generating a return on equity of -19.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 203.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)

The latest stats from [ACV Auctions Inc., ACVA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was inferior to 1.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, ACV Auctions Inc.’s (ACVA) raw stochastic average was set at 9.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.16. The third major resistance level sits at $8.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.34. The third support level lies at $5.74 if the price breaches the second support level.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) Key Stats

There are currently 157,316K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 358,440 K according to its annual income of -78,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 103,070 K and its income totaled -29,500 K.