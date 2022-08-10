Can NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) hike of 14.51% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) stock priced at $10.56, up 14.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.10 and dropped to $10.35 before settling in for the closing price of $10.23. NEO’s price has ranged from $6.85 to $54.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 15.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -286.40%. With a float of $121.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.08, operating margin of -19.66, and the pretax margin is -3.11.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 58,693. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,209 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 98,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,846 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $64,610. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.72 while generating a return on equity of -0.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeoGenomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 42.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.40 in the near term. At $13.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.63. The third support level lies at $8.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.45 billion, the company has a total of 124,758K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 484,330 K while annual income is -8,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 117,170 K while its latest quarter income was -49,410 K.