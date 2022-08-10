Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 162,467 M

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) stock priced at $61.68, up 0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.23 and dropped to $61.50 before settling in for the closing price of $61.49. CAH’s price has ranged from $45.85 to $64.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.50%. With a float of $271.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.91, operating margin of +1.12, and the pretax margin is +0.20.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Cardinal Health Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 491,700. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $49.17, taking the stock ownership to the 36,969 shares.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.45 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.62% during the next five years compared to -13.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cardinal Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.32 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, Cardinal Health Inc.’s (CAH) raw stochastic average was set at 81.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 10.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $62.17 in the near term. At $62.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $62.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $61.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $60.71.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.48 billion, the company has a total of 272,427K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 162,467 M while annual income is 611,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 44,836 M while its latest quarter income was -1,391 M.