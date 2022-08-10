Search
Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is -8.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

August 09, 2022, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) trading session started at the price of $8.83, that was -6.03% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.88 and dropped to $8.4134 before settling in for the closing price of $9.12. A 52-week range for CUK has been $7.43 – $24.89.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -35.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.90%. With a float of $247.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

In an organization with 39000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carnival Corporation & plc stocks. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 17.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,048 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $125,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -56.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.09 and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 9.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.76. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.83. Second resistance stands at $9.09. The third major resistance level sits at $9.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.15. The third support level lies at $7.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

There are 185,888K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.49 billion. As of now, sales total 1,908 M while income totals -9,501 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,401 M while its last quarter net income were -1,834 M.

