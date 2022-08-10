Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) with a beta value of 0.81 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $45.32, down -0.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.42 and dropped to $44.57 before settling in for the closing price of $45.45. Over the past 52 weeks, DELL has traded in a range of $38.33-$61.54.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 113.30%. With a float of $257.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $754.00 million.

The firm has a total of 133000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Dell Technologies Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 304,121. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 5,969 shares at a rate of $50.95, taking the stock ownership to the 18,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 07, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 5,789 for $48.00, making the entire transaction worth $277,872. This insider now owns 24,954 shares in total.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.39) by $0.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.65% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dell Technologies Inc.’s (DELL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dell Technologies Inc., DELL], we can find that recorded value of 3.0 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Dell Technologies Inc.’s (DELL) raw stochastic average was set at 39.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.88. The third major resistance level sits at $46.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.78.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.46 billion has total of 739,518K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 101,197 M in contrast with the sum of 5,563 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 26,116 M and last quarter income was 1,072 M.