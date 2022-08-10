Dynatrace Inc. (DT) average volume reaches $3.19M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 09, 2022, with Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) stock priced at $41.25, down -0.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.075 and dropped to $40.85 before settling in for the closing price of $42.06. DT’s price has ranged from $29.41 to $80.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.80%. With a float of $195.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.20 million.

The firm has a total of 3600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.16, operating margin of +8.75, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Dynatrace Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 294,629. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 8,663 shares at a rate of $34.01, taking the stock ownership to the 112,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s SVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 10,796 for $34.01, making the entire transaction worth $367,172. This insider now owns 892,577 shares in total.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.64 while generating a return on equity of 4.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.35% during the next five years compared to 130.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dynatrace Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynatrace Inc. (DT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dynatrace Inc., DT], we can find that recorded value of 2.7 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Dynatrace Inc.’s (DT) raw stochastic average was set at 61.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $42.83. The third major resistance level sits at $43.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.91.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.77 billion, the company has a total of 287,340K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 929,450 K while annual income is 52,450 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 267,270 K while its latest quarter income was 2,110 K.