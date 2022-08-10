Search
Sana Meer
Edgio Inc. (EGIO) volume exceeds 5.47 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On August 09, 2022, Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) opened at $3.05, higher 20.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.41 and dropped to $3.01 before settling in for the closing price of $2.81. Price fluctuations for EGIO have ranged from $1.95 to $5.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -169.40% at the time writing. With a float of $134.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.53 million.

The firm has a total of 556 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Edgio Inc. (EGIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edgio Inc. (EGIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edgio Inc., EGIO], we can find that recorded value of 1.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Edgio Inc.’s (EGIO) raw stochastic average was set at 40.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.67. The third major resistance level sits at $3.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.73.

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Key Stats

There are currently 138,194K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 470.16 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 217,630 K according to its annual income of -54,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 57,960 K and its income totaled -19,170 K.

