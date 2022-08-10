Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.8 million

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) kicked off on August 09, 2022, at the price of $105.01, down -3.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.27 and dropped to $101.24 before settling in for the closing price of $105.46. Over the past 52 weeks, EW has traded in a range of $85.58-$131.73.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 12.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.80%. With a float of $615.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $620.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 498,708. In this transaction CVP, TMTT of this company sold 4,811 shares at a rate of $103.66, taking the stock ownership to the 21,247 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s CVP, Surgical Structural Heart sold 1,000 for $102.49, making the entire transaction worth $102,490. This insider now owns 18,911 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.64) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.81% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 49.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.72 million, its volume of 2.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 34.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $109.49. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $104.06 in the near term. At $106.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $96.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 62.13 billion has total of 619,943K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,233 M in contrast with the sum of 1,503 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,374 M and last quarter income was 406,400 K.