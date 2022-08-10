EFOI (Energy Focus Inc.) climbed 10.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.83, soaring 10.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.0127 and dropped to $0.7351 before settling in for the closing price of $0.81. Within the past 52 weeks, EFOI’s price has moved between $0.66 and $6.12.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -20.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.50%. With a float of $4.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.44 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Energy Focus Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 10,050. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.35, taking the stock ownership to the 26,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $9,800. This insider now owns 20,500 shares in total.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.00% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Trading Performance Indicators

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Energy Focus Inc., EFOI], we can find that recorded value of 1.18 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Energy Focus Inc.’s (EFOI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2704, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8289. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0301. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1602. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3077. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7525, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6050. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.4749.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.53 million based on 7,767K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,870 K and income totals -7,890 K. The company made 2,060 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.