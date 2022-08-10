Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) with a beta value of -0.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

August 09, 2022, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) trading session started at the price of $1.49, that was 1.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.47 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. A 52-week range for EPZM has been $0.41 – $6.15.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -6.60%. With a float of $125.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.20 million.

The firm has a total of 250 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Epizyme Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Epizyme Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 2,467. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,741 shares at a rate of $0.90, taking the stock ownership to the 94,563 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 222 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $333. This insider now owns 28,632 shares in total.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.35) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.00% during the next five years compared to -4.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Epizyme Inc., EPZM], we can find that recorded value of 3.08 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Epizyme Inc.’s (EPZM) raw stochastic average was set at 92.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1654, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8254. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.4967. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5033. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4633. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4567.

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) Key Stats

There are 168,329K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 244.18 million. As of now, sales total 37,430 K while income totals -251,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,700 K while its last quarter net income were -55,510 K.