Flex Ltd. (FLEX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 17.57% last month.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $17.17, plunging -2.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.32 and dropped to $16.84 before settling in for the closing price of $17.31. Within the past 52 weeks, FLEX’s price has moved between $13.63 and $19.50.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 1.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 60.00%. With a float of $453.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $458.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 172648 workers is very important to gauge.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Electronic Components industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.45%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 97,085. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel of this company sold 6,655 shares at a rate of $14.59, taking the stock ownership to the 262,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 417,739 for $14.41, making the entire transaction worth $6,019,481. This insider now owns 1,472,652 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.48) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

The latest stats from [Flex Ltd., FLEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.17 million was inferior to 4.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 56.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.49. The third major resistance level sits at $17.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.53. The third support level lies at $16.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.60 billion based on 456,085K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 26,041 M and income totals 936,000 K. The company made 7,347 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 189,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.