Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) volume exceeds 2.74 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 09, 2022, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) trading session started at the price of $15.47, that was -5.60% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.51 and dropped to $14.75 before settling in for the closing price of $15.90. A 52-week range for FRSH has been $10.51 – $53.36.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -278.00%. With a float of $101.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $278.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4600 employees.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freshworks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 67.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 70,312. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,700 shares at a rate of $14.96, taking the stock ownership to the 16,110 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11, when Company’s Director sold 4,685 for $14.97, making the entire transaction worth $70,134. This insider now owns 15,940 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.05) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Looking closely at Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), its last 5-days average volume was 2.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 41.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.46. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.43. Second resistance stands at $15.85. The third major resistance level sits at $16.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.91.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

There are 284,171K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.29 billion. As of now, sales total 371,020 K while income totals -192,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 121,430 K while its last quarter net income were -69,750 K.

