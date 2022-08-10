Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) on August 09, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.27, soaring 2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.36 and dropped to $4.25 before settling in for the closing price of $4.26. Within the past 52 weeks, GNW’s price has moved between $3.29 and $4.61.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.00%. With a float of $500.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.00 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genworth Financial Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 394,700. In this transaction President and CEO; Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 3,939,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s President and CEO; Director sold 150,000 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $625,950. This insider now owns 2,815,504 shares in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.24) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +11.20 while generating a return on equity of 5.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 40.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.59 million. That was better than the volume of 3.54 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Genworth Financial Inc.’s (GNW) raw stochastic average was set at 98.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.98. However, in the short run, Genworth Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.39. Second resistance stands at $4.43. The third major resistance level sits at $4.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.21. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.17.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.19 billion based on 503,716K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,832 M and income totals 904,000 K. The company made 1,881 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 181,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.